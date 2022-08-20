Fort Beaufort drug bust

Police confiscated drugs in an intelligence driven operation in Fort Beaufort this week.

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said acting on information they received, the police had gone to a house in Newtown Location, Fort Beaufort.

“On arrival they produced a search warrant and upon searching they recovered ten full boss tablets, four half boss tablets, two quarter boss tablets, four straws of tik, eight dagga boompies, thirty-eight boompies of dagga in a bag, nine big bompies of dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash,” Mawisa said.

Three men aged between 29 and 31 years were arrested for dealing and possession of drugs. The trio was due to appear at Fort Beaufort Magistrate’s Court this week.

Share this: Tweet



