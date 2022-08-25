Port Alfred High looks back and celebrates 139th birthday

Port Alfred High School hosted their 139th Founders Day assembly on August 12.

The assembly started off with headmaster, Nigel Adams, presenting long service awards to Melissa Tweedie, the head of department for the Pre-Primary, for 10 years of service at the school and, in absentia, Melinda Frankenfeld was also awarded for her 10 years’ service.

The intermediate phase learners shared the history of the school before Port Alfred Got Talent 2022 winner, Ellie Denson delighted all with her singing. Ahluma Ncwadi followed with poetry themed around reaching one’s dreams.

Founded in 1883, Port Alfred Public School was opened by the Anglican Church on the East Bank with 100 learners. With learners enrolling, the school grew to become Port Alfred High School in 1979. In 1981, the school’s first matric pupils achieved a 100% pass rate which was a defining moment in the school’s history.

In his welcoming address, Adams highlighted the motto of the school, “Facta, non verba” (deeds and not words), as its driving force over the years, inspiring quality teaching and learning.

“The motto of our school has ensured that Port Alfred High School maintains high standards with regard to our key business for our learners: quality teaching and learning,” he said.

Adams praised the teachers at the school who had maintained a 95% matric pass rate in the past two years since he had taken over the school’s leadership.

“The school is regarded by the Department of Basic Education as a green school,” he said. That meant achieving a matric pass rate of over 90%, with the potential of achieving 100%. Adams said he believed that could be achieved this year.

Adams also highlighted the sporting achievements for the year, such as the learners who represented the school in the Sarah Baartman District in netball, EP Rugby and Craven Week.

Adams reiterated the school’s running theme for the year, #TeamWorkMakesTheDreamWorkAtPAHS.

“It is lived fully in Care, Communication, Culture and Community,:” Adams said.

“Education remains the responsibility of all in society. Let us drive Port Alfred High School’s education in South Africa to support, nurture and develop learners through a collaborative holistic balance and inclusive educational approach that enables our children to take their place in society as responsible, empowered leaders committed to make a difference in a non-racial, non-sexist democratic South Africa,” he concluded.

