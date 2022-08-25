Rabies shots for PA pets

The Port Alfred and Ndlambe District SPCA in partnership with Kowie Veterinary Clinic have announced a Rabies Awareness Day.

“September is Rabies month and on the 28th we celebrate World Rabies Day. The Port Alfred & Ndlambe District SPCA and Kowie Veterinary Clinic will have a Rabies Awareness Day and a vaccination drive on the 10th of September 2022.”

The campaign will take place opposite the Town Library on the grass between 9am and 12pm on Saturday morning. A small amount of R50 per animal will be asked.

“All monetary donations will be used to purchase more rabies vaccinations to enable us to have a drive later in the month to vaccinate the animals of the indigent community,” the SPCA said. “Any other donations towards the SPCA will also be welcome.”

Port Alfred and Ndlambe District SPCA Senior Inspector Anel Slabbert said althoughowners from other parts of Ndlambe are welcome to bring in their dogs for vaccination, it is mainly focused on Port Alfred residents and their pets. Dates for the surrounding areas would be announced soon.

“World Rabies Day is on 28 Septembe, but the whole of September we usually go out and do rabies vaccinations all over the place,” Slabbert said.

“Due to lockdown we have not been able to do rabies and campaigns. Usually we have Rabies Day at the SPCA and everybody comes and does rabies vaccinations there on the 28 September.

“There are people who do not qualify for the SPCA assistance and there are also people that do not qualify for VET assistance. They can’t afford VET fees but they can’t qualify for SPCA.

“We decided this year to collaborate with Kowie VET because they also want to give back to the community. We decided on the 10th of September we want to do a rabies drive awareness in the Port Alfred community.”

Slabbert said together with one official from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, they had already started with farming areas.

For more information plase visit the SPCA Facebook page, on Facebook page Port Alfred & Ndlambe District SPCA

