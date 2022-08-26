Window to the world of work

Past pupils give Mtyobo Grade 7s a glimpse of what their futures could hold

The grade 7 pupils of Mtyobo Primary School enjoyed career guidance from past pupils now working in various fields at Jauka Hall, Nemato, on Friday, August 12.

The school arranged the career day to offer learners a window into some career options.

“The purpose was to ensure that learners are aware of different careers they may choose from and the subjects they have to choose for a particular career choice and how long it is going to take to get that qualification,” said teacher Zoleka Nokonya. “This day was also to warn the learners of the challenges they may encounter, the opportunities they may have within the field, the duties that they may be expected to do.

“They must also know that some careers don’t need university qualifications because they may go to FETs for short courses and be able to provide and empower themselves and have their own business and employ other people as well.”

Two of the guest motivators were parents whose children attend Mtyobo Primary. Self-employed builder, Thomson Ntiyo, highlighted how Jauka Hall itself wouldn’t be there had no one pursued a career in building. He encouraged learners to also look at artisan skills as a means to earn a living, like himself. He said these skills were provided at training centres.

Past pupil and now also a parent with a child at the school, fashion designer Xoliswa Gongqa, urged the learners to look at what they can do with their hands to put food on the table.

“As hard as studying is, school is very important for the success of your future,” she said. Gongqa grew up wanting to be a social worker, but didn’t have the financial means to study further. She said on her sixth year after matriculating, she took her mom’s basic sewing machine and realised her gift. “When your dreams don’t come to fruition, look at your talents and see what you can do with your hands,” she urged.

Pharmacy technician intern, Thami Njibane, grew up wanting to be a medical doctor but when that didn’t happen, she ventured to be a pharmacist assistant. She told the learners about the learnership course she took as a post-basic pharmacy assistant. After explaining the registration procedure, she told them about the wide range of job opportunities this course offers. She said they could work in community health or even at big pharmaceutical manufacturers such as ASPEN.

Njibane described her workplace duties include dispensing medicine under a pharmacist or nurse’s supervision, counselling patients on the correct use of prescribed medicine, making medicine orders, generating receipts and updating the stock card. “If it’s not recorded, it’s not done,” she said quoting the health slogan that emphasises record keeping. Njibane highlighted the importance of doing well in Maths and Science for learners who’d like to pursue a career in the pharmaceutical field.

Traffic officer, Masivuye Ntlokwana, spoke to the learners about working at the traffic department and emphasised that if a person wants to work at the traffic department they must not have a criminal record. He also emphasised how respect and discipline plays a huge role in his line of work. “Respect starts with respecting teachers at school,” he said. Ntlokwana said traffic officer duties include ensuring that vehicles are in roadworthy condition and that their drivers obey the rules of the road.

Environmental health practitioners, Ayanda Majeke and Unathi Mtyobo, said their role was all about preventing diseases. Dressed in white coats, they explained their role in preventing diseases and said they wear their work gear to conduct inspections when checking hygiene and food safety. Majeke said they also check water samples to ensure that municipal water is safe to drink. He said job opportunities in this field include working as a waste manager or water manager or as an environmental officer. Majeke also encouraged learners who’d like to pursue this career to put more effort into their Maths and Science.

Firefighters from Ndlambe’s Fire and Emergency Rescue Services, Vusumzi Peter and Loyiso Gweje, also presented their work, saying that it is not an easy job to do: one needed to be physically and mentally fit. They said their duties included stabilising injured patients after a motor vehicle accident. When a building is burning, they said their duty is to ensure that people come out alive.

Providing insight into the entertainment industry Bonani Nqobo, popularly known as Dj Tinkler, also a past pupil of the school, told the learners how even at primary school he was involved in the school’s entertainment activities such as Mr & Ms Mtyobo. “Having an inspiration to succeed will lead you to achieve,” he said. Dj Tinkler said self-discipline is very important in the entertainment industry because one has to be able to separate their role at home from the celebrity frenzy at work. He explained his slogan, “we’re active” as a way to encourage active citizenry in the community.

All the speakers urged the learners to stay away from drugs and focus on their studies to ensure a successful future.

