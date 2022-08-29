State capture: Transnet ex-executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh arrested

Pair expected to be joined in R93m fraud and corruption case

Two former Transnet group executives have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The arrests took place on Monday morning and were carried out by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate, assisted by members of the Hawks.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the arrests were affected through arrangements with legal representatives.

TimesLIVE understands former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe and former CFO Anoj Singh will be joined in a fraud and corruption case involving former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, former acting CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime.

In July the case was postponed to today in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court for further investigations.

TimesLIVE Premium previously reported the charges relate to R93m which Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. It was allegedly a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.

The accused are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The locomotives deal ballooned from R38bn to R54.5bn, and the controversial Gupta brothers allegedly received about R6bn in kickbacks, the state capture inquiry found.

TimesLIVE

