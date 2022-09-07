Number of SA Covid-19 orphans nears 150,000

Call for whole of society response to care for the most vulnerable children

Deaths associated with Covid-19 have left close to 150,000 children orphaned. That number rises to 207,400 when including children who have lost their primary or secondary caregiver, such as a grandparent, says Unicef SA.

This is according to the latest data modelling from Imperial College London as part of the Global Reference Group on Children Affected by Covid-19: Joint Estimates and Action campaign.

Unicef SA called for a holistic and child-centred response to support minors, saying efforts must be made to scale up and strengthen the capacity of family-based care and social protection systems.

“Children’s lives have been devastated by the pandemic in so many ways, and for those who have lost parents or caregivers the deep scars will last forever,” said Muriel Mafico, Unicef SA’s deputy representative.

“With love and care, access to social protection, education and opportunities for growth and development, these children can recover, thrive and realise their full potential.”

The loss of parental support and loved ones during childhood can have a long-lasting impact on mental and physical health, the organisation said.

Unicef SA national spokesperson Toby Fricker told eNCA that while the number was staggering, the real concern was the toll on children.

“We know from research orphans suffer from issues such as anxiety and depression, and even anger can come out. That is why it is so important they get the support they need. They are the most vulnerable children in society,” he said.

Fortunately, he said, “in many cases, these children are with extended families who are loving them, nurturing them and caring for them.”

Orphans need immediate stability, nurturing and caring to help them progress, develop in life and get back to school, he said.

“What’s really important is that we reach the most vulnerable children.”

Unicef SA said it was working with partners to assist children with initiatives including:

scaling up access to interventions such as safe parks that provide a protective and caring environment in which children are nurtured by professionals and caregivers, where they can play, receive learning support, counselling and health services;

engaging caregivers and households in early childhood development, from learning through play to positive parenting techniques, including building knowledge and skills about how to best nurture children;

building the capacity of teachers to best support the psychosocial needs of the most vulnerable children in the school environment and ensure school retention;

building the capacity of staff in primary healthcare facilities and community health workers to provide integrated services to children that best protect their mental and physical health;

increasing uptake of the child support grant to ensure the most vulnerable households receive help alleviate some of the stresses of daily life, and;

providing the most vulnerable youth with access to skills to build opportunities, as well as work and entrepreneurial mentorships and opportunities.

TimesLIVE

