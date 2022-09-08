Safety talk for Damant lodge residents

Members of the Port Alfred SAPS Social Crime Prevention Unit, in partnership with the Community Policing Forum (CPF) and MultiSecurity, shared safety and security tips with residents of Damant Lodge recently.

The residents were informed of how to avoid becoming victims of an ongoing ATM scam targeting unwary elderly people, as well as general safety tips, during the visit on Friday, August 26.

The outreach initiative, which formed part of the SAPS’s Women’s Month activations, was aimed at showing that the police appreciate the elderly and care about their safety, Sergent Sindy Pienaar said.

Sergeant Pienaar urged the residents to be extra cautious when drawing money from an ATM. “Thieves stand close to you when you enter your pin and start a conversation with you to confuse you, until they see your pin and steal your card to withdraw all your pension,” she said.

Pienaar said elderly people were particularly vulnerable to such scamsters and pleaded with them to be careful when using ATMs.

The speakers at the safety talk also informed the residents of different kinds of abuse that take place at homes and how to go about reporting such incidents.

The police, MultiSecurity and CPF representatives assured the residents that they are always available and committed to helping keep them safe and protected. The residents were also treated to soothing melodies by members of the Social Crime Prevention Unit, who sang beautifully in between the awareness talks to rounds of applause from the appreciative residents.

The safety awareness session ended off with tea and cupcakes that were enjoyed by all and sponsored by Rosehill SPAR, which the CPF thanked for its continuous support.

