Bank Lane temporarily closed

By
Thokozani MTIKI
-

Bank Lane is temporarily closed due to sewerage upgrading construction currently taking place. Vehicles to and from town are directed to use the parking lot of Wharf Street businesses to exit or enter into town. Mfuraa Construction employees said the road would be closed for two days.

HARD AT WORK: Bank Lane into the Port Alfred CBD is temporarily closed due to the sewerage upgrade currently under way. Vehicles to and from town using that part of the road are directed to drive in front of the business buildings in Wharf Street Picture: TK MTIKI

The two-day closure is to connect the new sewerage pipe from Station Hill to the existing network. Staff on site confirmed that after digging today, tomorrow they would use concrete restore the road to its original state. 

