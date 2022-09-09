Bank Lane temporarily closed

Bank Lane is temporarily closed due to sewerage upgrading construction currently taking place. Vehicles to and from town are directed to use the parking lot of Wharf Street businesses to exit or enter into town. Mfuraa Construction employees said the road would be closed for two days.

The two-day closure is to connect the new sewerage pipe from Station Hill to the existing network. Staff on site confirmed that after digging today, tomorrow they would use concrete restore the road to its original state.

