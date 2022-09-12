Student drowns in West Beach rip current

Rhodes University says it is not yet in a position to comment on the death of a 19-year-old student in a drowning incident at West Beach, Port Alfred, last weekend. The young woman was swept out to sea by a rip current while swimming with friends.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at West Beach shortly before 4pm on Saturday, 10 September. Lambinon said the young woman was being swept out to sea in strong rip currents.

“We believe she had been swimming and wading in waist-deep water at the time while at the beach with friends.”

Lambinon said the NSRI responded with rescue swimmers and launched the NSRI craft 11 Alpha. The South African Police Service,Gardmed ambulance services, Multi Security officers and municipal officials were also on the scene.

The NSRI rescue craft had reached the young woman in the surf line in rough sea conditions, Lambinon said. The team brought the young woman on to the rescue craft and immediately began Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). They took her to the NSRI Port Alfred rescue station where paramedics had continued CPR efforts.

“After all efforts to resuscitate the female were exhausted, sadly the 19-year-old… believed to be attending Rhodes University, was declared deceased,” Lambinon said.

The body of the young woman, who is from KwaZUlu-Natal, was taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services, Lambinon said.

South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the police had opened an inquest into the young woman’s death.

“Police are investigating an inquest following the drowning of a 19-year-old… at West Beach in Port Alfred,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli said their report indicated that the teenager was swept out to sea by a rip current.

“The identity of the deceased is being withheld until a formal identification is done. The investigation continues,” Nkohli said.

Rhodes communications officer Velisile Bukula said the University was not in a position to comment at this stage.

“The matter is being handled according to the University protocols. We will comment in greater detail once all the processes have been followed,” Bukula said.

Share this: Tweet



