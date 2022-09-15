School bus overturns in Bathurst

A busload of school children had a lucky escape on Saturday, September 3 after their vehicle failed to stop on the steep descent to Bathurst’s four-way stop and it overturned on to a grassy area opposite. Fifteen were taken to hospital and all were discharged later that day. There were no serious injuries.

Port Alfred Primary School principal, Mark Bouah, said the bus was carrying 43 learners from the school who were coming from a rugby and netball tournament against St Mary’s Primary School in Makhanda. He said he was grateful to the Bathurst community, particularly the owners and staff of the Pig and Whistle who rallied to help and comfort the traumatised children.

“We want to thank the people of Pig and Whistle for their support and for phoning the emergency services,” said Bouah. After being informed about the unfortunate accident, I went to the hospital immediately and when I got there 15 learners were already receiving medical attention,” he said.

Bouah said the learners were discharged after they were assessed by the doctor on Saturday night. “The school want to also thank the staff of Port Alfred Hospital,” he added. The school had contacted the Department of Social Development to deploy social workers to counsel learners who were left traumatised from the accident.

Bathurst residents rushed to the children’s assistance. Zee Gericke, who works at the Bathurst Arms, did not think twice as she comforted the terrified children.

“I want my mommy,” was all one little boy who had just survived the frightening accident could say as she held him on her lap.

Gericke ran outside when she heard a loud crash and then screaming around 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

“The whole community pulled together to help,” she said. “[Pig & Whistle owners] Gavin and Lucille really took charge of the situation and made sure everyone was okay.”

Gericke and others comforted the children and the teachers with them while they waited for ambulances and other help.

Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed that Bathurst police attended to a complaint of a bus accident on Saturday afternoon.

“On Saturday, 3 September 2022 at about 3pm, police were summoned to a complaint of a bus accident at Trappes Street, Bathurst. It is said that the bus’s brakes failed and it veered off the road and landed on its side,” he said.

Warrant Officer Nkohli confirmed that eight children aged between the ages of 9 and 11 sustained slight injuries in the accident. He said that one adult male aged 52 was also treated for slight injuries at the nearest hospital and an accident report was completed.

Gavin Came, owner of the Pig and Whistle, said in the 11 years he and wife Lucille have lived in Bathurst, there have been six or seven serious accidents on that corner, and “plenty of near misses”.

He has been lobbying for the Province to put in speed humps.

“The speed limit in Bathurst is 40km/h but that’s hardly ever complied with,” Came said. “You can’t have a permanent speed trap, and it’s only speed humps that will slow people down.”

Additional reporting by Sue Maclennan

