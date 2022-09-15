Seafood Saturday at the Halyards Hotel

The Halyards Hotel & Spa welcomed invited guests and the public to their Seafood Launch on Saturday, September 10. The seafood buffet dinner has always been a popular experience and it is now back and available every Saturday from 7pm at R220 per person, R200 per pensioner and R110 per child under the age of 12. The seafood buffet has everything you could hope for such as a variety of fish, calamari, prawns, shrimp, and a variety of salads. There is something for everyone for a wonderful evening and a taste explosion that is sure to delight. Contact Halyards Hotel and enjoy delicious food while overlooking the marina. Call 046 604 3355 to make your booking today.

