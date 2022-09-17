Cold, wet weather coming up

Sunday’s forecast from the South African Weather Service predicts 25mm rain in Port Alfred and 20mm in Makhanda, where 16C is the predicted maximum for the day.

Temperatures will drop on Monday, according to SAWS, and there will be more rain. Port Alfred (11C-15C) and 20mm rain; Makhanda (7C-12C) and 20mm.

The SAWS website weather map warning section indicates a very low likelihood of severe impact on Ndlambe and Makana.

Asked whether there was a weather warning for this part of the Eastern Cape, SAWS communications manager Hannelee Doubell told Talk of the Town: “They are monitoring it and when the need arises a statement willbe sent out on Monday. It is a bit far in advance and can still change.”

