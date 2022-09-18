YOUR 6-WEEK G2C TRAINING GUIDE

Talk of the Town has partnered with local bike shop Cycle Asylum to get you to the finish of the BUCO G2C mountain bike race from Makhanda (Grahamstown) to Port Alfred on 6 November 2022… with a smile on your face! In every edition until the race, you’ll find your training programme for Monday to Sunday of the coming week, as well as tips and information for cyclists and supporters.

Click HERE for introductory guidelines for your training, as well as Week 1 of the 6-week G2C training programme. It’s designed for fun riders, but will also work for more serious cyclists planning to improve their personal bests, or even compete for a category position.

Talk of the Town is out on Thursdays and available at outlets in Kenton, Alexandria, Port Alfred and Makhanda.

The Cycle Asylum is at 88 Albany Road, Port Alfred. Open Mon-Fri 8-4.30pm. Sat 9-12. Call 072 727 7382 or 046 624 8358.

G2C STRENGTH AND FITNESS TRAINING PROGRAMME

Below is Week 1 of a plan for a rider aiming to do 3h30 for the 75km race. You may adapt this programme for the shorter 53km route (adjust your riding time to match your intended finishing time).

KEY NOTES

Whether you are planning to do your first race or improving on your previous performance, these key notes will help you achieve your goals.

CONSISTENCY

Cramming your training into the last few weeks will be detrimental to your performance on the day. Likewise, doing too much in your first few sessions without being able to recover will slow down your training.

Make sure you know how long you realistically intend to ride (time wise). The training plan is based on hours.

You should spend most of your ride in your aerobic state. This is 50%-80% of your maximal effort. This training plan will help you build your endurance and help you ride for longer more comfortably. For most of us, this is the “zone” in which we burn fat and teach our bodies to be more efficient.

You can add intervals (short, intense bursts) to make the sessions harder, build strength and increase road speed. Short bursts up steep hills, riding at a certain intensity within a set period (e.g. 30 seconds or one minute) are good tools. The intensity raises your metabolic rate and heart rate much higher than steady state training, so you burn more energy and get fitter, faster.

PERCEIVED EFFORT AND TRAINING ZONES

It’s helpful but not essential to use a heart-rate monitor to estimate what training zone you’re in. If you don’t have one, here are some guidelines based on how each zone feels.

ZONE 1 (easy): Feels like getting up to make tea when you’ve been sitting on the couch.

ZONE 2 (moderate): Easy to ride, slight exertion, all-day pace riding and able to hold a conversation.

ZONE 3 (hard): You can only talk in short sentences and are breathing heavily, but not going flat-out. Not asble to maintain this pace for long periods.

ZONE 4: (difficult): As hard as you can turn your pedals around: this is all-out effort, where you are giving everything.

* Warm up for 10 minutes before you increase the intensity of your ride.

WEEK 1

* Training time in Week 1 is 6 hours. This is your base – “time in the saddle” – to build endurance and strength. Manage the time you have available in the week and make sure you have adequate recovery between sessions.

* Make sure your equipment is in good working condition and that you hasve spares when you are out riding.

* Nutrition and hydration are key when riding. Aim to drink 750ml of water every hour of riding.

MONDAY

Rest

TUESDAY

1.5 hours: Over flat terrain aim to ride at 50-60% of your maximum heart rate (Zone 2)

WEDNESDAY

1 hour: Over flat terrain, aim to ride at 50-60% of your maximum heart rate (Zone 2). Stay seated as you pedal at a low cadence in a hard gear.

THURSDAY

30 min: Give your legs a rest. Strengthen your core by doing sit-ups, pushups, pull-ups, plank.

FRIDAY

Rest

SATURDAY

2 hours: Over varied terrain ride at 50-60% of your maximum heart rate (Zone 2). Keep your gearing light.

SUNDAY

1 hour: Over varied terrain ride at 50-60% of your maximum heart rate (Zone 2). Stay seated as you pedal at a low cadence. Best do this on a steep hill.

