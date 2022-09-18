Get set for the G2C

The BUCO G2C cycle race will take place on Sunday 6 November 2022. The popular annual event, now in its 9th year, sees scores of cyclists pedal from Makhanda to Port Alfred (Grahamstown is the “G” of the G2C). As the official media sponsor we will be bringing you regular updates as race day approaches.

The race distances are 75km and 58km, with a 58km event for e-bikes. Grahamstown to Sea MTB is a Cycling South Africa (CSA) sanctioned event and will be run according to CSA rules. Enter online at www.grahamstown2sea.co.za – online entries close midnight on Wednesday 2 November.

Beneficiaries are the Port Alfred SPCA and the Makana Residents Association. Race organiser and MRA chairperson Sally Price-Smith said: “We always thank and appreciate main sponsor BUCO for both financial and practical support. Without this, it would not be possible to host the event.”

Other sponsors in 2022 include Star Bread, Hi-Tec Security, Xtreme Clothing, Cycle Asylum, Volkswagen Grahamstown and Twizza.

“The Makana Residents’ Association took over the organisation of the event from Cathy Braans PR company in 2020 and this will be our third year organising the event,” said Price-Smith. “Last year we added the longer distance for more experienced riders which takes an exciting and challenging trip around Sibuya Game Reserve.”

Look out for more information on a sister trail-running event on Saturday 5 November organised by Get out and Run. There will be three distances over the Oldenburgia Trails starting at PJ Olivier High School, which is also one of the pick-up points for G2C race packs.

“We are excited to host this exciting and fun event,” Price-Smith said.

Get fit for the G2C!

Talk of the Town has partnered with local bike shop Cycle Asylum to get you to the finish with a smile on your face. In every edition until the race, you’ll find your training programme for Monday to Sunday of the coming week, as well as tips and information for cyclists and supporters.

Click HERE for introductory guidelines for your training, as well as Week 1 of the 6-week G2C training programme. It’s designed for fun riders, but will also work for more serious cyclists planning to improve their personal bests, or even compete for a category position.

Talk of the Town is out on Thursdays and available at outlets in Kenton, Alexandria, Port Alfred and Makhanda.

