Drive carefully in wet weather

A motorist lost control of her vehicle on Makhanda side of Bloukrans Pass this morning. The vehicle ended up in bushes to the left of the road. She was shocked but able to walk with a relative who came to fetch her and take her to their vehicle.

Road conditions on the R67 change almost daily as progress is made on the upgrade and even if you know the road well, please be cautious.

Here are some additional tips for driving in wet weather from the AA:

Check your windscreen wipers are working properly;

Check your brakes are sound;

Check the condition of your tyres: aquaplaning occurs where the tread on the tyres is worn and no longer able to channel water away. The tyre lifts off the road surface and starts to skim across the water;

Switch on your headlights, maintain a good following distance from the car ahead of you

Don’t speed;

Wear your safety belt and ensure all children and passengers are also strapped in;

Ensure your headlights and brake lights are working

Don’t cross low-lying bridges, even if you think your car can make it

Adjust your speed for the condition of the road. Just because a road is marked at 120km, doesn’t mean it is safe to travel at this speed in all conditions.

Share this: Tweet



