TCG delivers a parcel of hope to uplift local rugby academy

Young Mzansi Rugby Academy players were elated after receiving rugby jerseys and bibs donated by local delivery company, The Courier Guy, on Thursday, September 1.

The Courier Guy’s kiosk manager, Roxi Vieira said the delivery company was focused on giving back to the community. “Here we are delivering a parcel of hope,” she said.

Mzantsi Rugby Academy, a non-profit organisation, was founded in 2020 with the aim of helping develop disadvantaged youth in Port Alfred through the power of sport and education.

Mzansi Academy co-founder, Barry Scharneck, said they were grateful for the sponsorship. “ We as Mzansi’s Rugby Academy are extremely humbled by the generosity and support from Courier Guy, Port Alfred.

“Roxi Vieira and her team have put smiles on our young athletes’ faces and we love to see our players follow their heroes in the green & gold jerseys!” said Scharneck.

The young players showed much enthusiasm during a training session before The Courier Guy arrived with their new kit. Scharneck said they were very eager for the new season. “It is great to see our boys excited for their new kit for next season,” he said. “We love the fact that it’s in the same colours as the Springboks. We admire the generosity by Roxi at the Courier Guy who is aspiring us to achieve our dreams on the rugby field.”

The academy nurtures rugby talent in Nemato Township and is grooming future rugby stars in its youth development initiative. The young players said that the donation of a new kit had inspired them to give their best on the field in the coming season.

Share this: Tweet



