‘Everybody must appreciate that I changed my mind’: Broos on Zwane’s SA return

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made an admission that Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane may have been a missing link in his team.

Zwane made a return to the SA squad for the first time since Broos has been coach, and in more a year, and inspired SA to a convincing 4-0 victory over hapless Sierra Leone in Saturday’s international friendly at FNB Stadium.

SA’s best creative attacking player announced his return with an impressive brace and justified public outcries that took place when he was left out of the national team despite being one of the top performers in the Premier Soccer League.

Broos was full of praise for Zwane, but the Belgian coach said everyone must appreciate him changing his mind.

“I’m not a coach who does special mention for some players, but what Themba Zwane did today was great,” Broos said.

“Maybe he was the missing link in our team, a guy who can keep the ball, a guy who can give passes and a guy who can score.

“We are very happy with it. It took a long time, but you know my philosophy [Broos has employed a youth policy].

“Everybody has to appreciate that I changed my mind. This is not easy for a coach when he was always saying ‘No, no, no’ for three or four months and suddenly [changes his mind]. But it is okay. I’m not afraid to do that.

“Themba showed today he deserves his position in the team.”

Broos was also impressed with his side’s overall performance and will want more of the same when they take on Botswana in another friendly at FNB on Tuesday (6pm).

“I’m very happy about the performance, but I want to see the same thing next Tuesday,” he said.

Players such as debutant Mihlali Mayambela, who was on the scoresheet, Zakhele Lepasa and Kgaogelo Sekgota really impressed on Saturday. Bafana’s fourth goal was scored by another Sundowns star, Aubrey Modiba.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY SITHEMBISO DINDI

