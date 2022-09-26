Plett beaches closed after shark attack

Beaches were closed early on Sunday after a shark attack claimed the life of a woman at central beach in Plettenberg Bay.

This is the second fatal shark attack at the coastal town since late June.

Bitou municipality and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) appealed to the public to exercise caution along the Plettenberg Bay and southern Cape coastline.

“This sadly follows a fatal shark incident at central beach on Sunday morning. NSRI Plettenberg Bay and the police were activated at 7:53am following reports of a shark incident at central beach,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

“The sea rescue craft Eric Stratford was launched. On arrival on the scene the body of what is believed to be 39-year-old female from Cape Town was recovered from the water and brought to the beach.”

Lambinon said the body was taken into the care of police and government forensic health pathology services. An inquest docket has been opened.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased female.”

The NSRI and municipality issued a warning earlier this month due to increased shark activity feeding on a humpback whale carcass washing ashore.

A swimmer, named as Bruce Wolov, was killed by a shark at Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay on June 28.

Mayor Dave Swart said at the time the Bitou community did its “utmost to ensure the safety of its residents and visitors and is extremely saddened when tragic events beyond its control happen.

“While Plettenberg Bay is renowned for its natural beauty, both on land and in the sea, we need to constantly remind ourselves that we are visitors in nature and need to exercise caution when out in the natural environment,” he said. “We urge all participants in water activities at sea to exercise caution, be aware of their surroundings and to heed any warnings from anyone in a position of authority.”

Lambinon said on Sunday the Bitou council in May approved research on a shark barrier at central beach. “This study will go a long way to assist in understanding the behaviour of the sharks. At this moment there seem to be more shark activities … This is very unusual when compared with previous years.”

The municipality had also established a shark committee to work with experienced private sector personnel to help limit such incidents.

TimesLIVE

