555 parolees reoffended in first quarter, correctional services revising system

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says 555 crimes were committed by parolees, with theft and robbery being the most prevalent, in the first quarter of 2022/23. These included:

50 murders;

123 thefts;

71 robberies; and

66 housebreakings.

The statistics were provided in a parliamentary response to a question by Janho Engelbrecht, a member of the National Assembly.

Lamola is considering an overhaul of the parole system. He said the department has produced a draft position paper on a revised parole system as a basis for discussion and consultation with role players. It was done in consultation with the National Council for Correctional Services (NCCS), the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, the medical parole advisory board and the parole board.

“The recommendations of the NCCS have been submitted to the minister for consideration with a view to the way forward,” reads the parliamentary response.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Tuesday it was a complex matter, adding it was unfair to rest the responsibility to rehabilitate offenders entirely on the correctional system.

“We don’t always look at why people reoffend but focus on the fact they have reoffended.

“Most of them go back to their homes to nothing, and as part of the conditions you can’t stay outside [jail] if you don’t have support. So they don’t declare it to the system because they would be taken back in.”

In some cases, he said, “They have no food, and face other socioeconomic challenges, so they end up resorting to crime again.

“Employment is a big factor because most companies don’t employ offenders, so they are left out of the economy.”

Nxumalo said the work of rehabilitating an offender is also difficult if they do not want to be rehabilitated or are not working towards it.

