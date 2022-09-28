Former Post Office workers, cop and teacher bust for ‘stealing from Sassa’

The Hawks have arrested four people for allegedly siphoning R10m from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

They are a former post office branch manager, her boyfriend, who is a former police official, a post office teller and her husband, who is a former teacher.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday to answer to allegations of fraud and money laundering.

They were arrested in Komani in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said: “It is alleged during 2020 and 2021 post office officials were stealing Sassa grant funds for their personal enrichment.

“The investigations revealed the post office officials allegedly orchestrated the transactions by omitting and inflating accounting entries on the systems in place to create an opportunity to siphon cash meant to pay Sassa beneficiaries.

“It is further alleged ghost beneficiaries were also created.”

TimesLIVE

