Organisers of the The Kenton Rhino Run 2022 were thrilled to receive more than 700 entries and as the Rhino Army stretched out along Kenton’s Middle Beach (see Brian Hendry’s pics posted on Kenton Awesomeness), it wasn’t hard to believe that at least 700 souls were out there on the sand.

These photos by Talk of the Town were taken at or close to the start-finish. For links to lots of great pics taken along the route, visit The Kenton Rhino Run page, where you’ll also find a link to the full results. PLUS get the 29 September Talk of the Town at an outlet near you for the race report.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Tweet



