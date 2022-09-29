Annual rowing regatta brings benefits for Port Alfred

Two thrilling finals in the RMB Universities’ Boat Race and a prizegiving to remember crowned three days of hard rowing and serious fun from September 15 to September 17. The prize for Port Alfred was an event that confirmed the town’s reputation as a safe, fun destination.

Following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the RMB Universities’ Boat Race returned to Port Alfred for their annual rowing regatta last weekend. This year’s Boat Race Festival was hosted by Rhodes University under the joint custodianship of two Round Table clubs, Round Table Port Alfred 177 and Round Table Alex/Kenton 210.

The service organisation’s history with the event goes back to 2019, when the Boat Race festival was last held and they were roped in at the 11th hour to save it.

“Before 2019, it was arranged by an events company from outside of Port Alfred, said Round Table chairperson JP de Klerk. “In 2019 itself, catastrophic planning failures by the events company resulted in the near-total collapse of the event. [That year] having little to work with and no time to work in, Round Table managed to host safely, securely and profitably the Boat Race Festival,” De Klerk said.

That’s now water under the bridge and from Thursday to Saturday last week, university rowing clubs from across South Africa provided a thrilling sight as they tested their mettle on the Kowie River.

Port Alfred Business Forum chairman, Clinton Millard confirmed the historic regatta’s importance to the town.

“We see a massive injection of income coming into the town for the three days that they’re here. Accommodation is full, the shops are well looked after and it gives the opportunity for service organisations to host events where they raise money for charity,” Millard said. “It’s great to see it and it’s definitely something that we want to see more of coming through.”

That income, according to De Klerk, is in the region of R3 million spent in Ndlambe.

He said all the profits generated at the event are used to promote Round Table’s aims to continue helping various projects, as well as donating to the community within the Ndlambe area.

“It is our aim, amongst others, to develop and support the communities in which we live,” he said.

Breaking down the numbers, De Klerk said the set-up costs of the event are between R200 000 and R250 000.

“Ninety percent of this money is spent within the Ndlambe area,” De Klerk said.

The only money spent that would be leaving the town was on some celebrity DJs, a tent supplier from Makhanda and a Gqeberha company specialising in a unique on-tap product for the customers at the event.

“Everything else is local.”

De Klerk said in the past, all infrastructure, stock and money spent had been taken out of area.

“All profits made were taken out of the area,” De Klerk said. “Not what this town needs.”

With the rowers in town a full week or more before the races, and some teams coming down over

weekends ahead of the event, JP shared the following estimate of the financial benefits to the town.

Accommodation: R 600 000- R 800 000 (300 x rowers, partners and staff; around 500 parents; 2000 x supporters each spending an average of R100 per person per night);

Fuel sales: R 250 000 (almost every car leaving Ndlambe will need to be filled up again, the boats used by the teams prior to the race, the boats used during the race)

Shops and restaurants: R2 million (supermarkets, chemists, liquor stores, repairs, restaurants and at the festival)

“That’s an estimated R 3million spent in Ndlambe for the rowing event and Boat Race Festival,” De Klerk said.

Asked what the highlight of the event was, De Klerk said there were many.

“The business partnerships we have created with the various sponsors and partners; receiving numerous compliments about people in our community; and the fact that students and spectators could come together in a safe environment and enjoy themselves,” he said.

Round Table thanked the town and the residents who tolerated the loud music over the two nights.

“It’s a little discomfort for all, but worth it knowing everyone was kept safe and looked after.”

Nine universities took part in the A,B and C divisions and the University of Pretoria beat the University of Cape Town by one length over the 6km course in the men’s A division.

The thrilling men’s and women’s finals on Saturday afternoon saw the University of Pretoria (TUKS) and the University of Cape town battling it out. Men’s winners were TUKS in 17:40.51 and the TUKS women’s team won in 14:36.44. Locals, Rhodes A men and women finished fourth overall with the University of Johannesburg getting a three-minute lead on the women, and one minute on the men.

