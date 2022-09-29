Lions washing machine donation brings relief to SPCA

The Port Alfred Lions Club brought much needed relief to the SPCA with the donation of a Speed Queen, top loader washing machine on Wednesday, September 14. The SPCA only had one washing machine that is third hand and literally on the brink of collapse.

The local SPCA branch, based in Station Hill provides medical care and vaccination of stray animals, covering the area from Nanaga to Hamburg. It attends to domestic animals as well as livestock, and even sea species and wildlife. However, to do its vital work, the non-profit organization needs to run various fundraisers to keep their station afloat and running to be able to extend the help to take care of animals.

Lions Club project convener, Iain Macrae said the club’s members had identified that local SPCA was in need of a new washing machine and were glad to be able to assist by donating a Speed Queen top loader. “It’s impossible to not have a washing machine in a place that has a large amount of blankets to wash in a day,” he said.

“It is well known that almost every household has one, two or more pets at their home, be it cats, dogs, birds, fish, snakes you name it. Without the SPCA being available as a small animal pound and caring for all animals including livestock, wild animals and even sea species such as fish and seals, there would be chaos,” Macrae said.

The club’s donation was also accompanied by a first aid kit for pets. Lion Rob Brunette donated the washing machine which was overhauled and repaired by Hans Veldman. The Lions Club president, Max Stander, expressed his appreciation to both Lions for their efforts.

The SPCA’s administration manager, Forbes Coutts said this donation couldn’t have come at a better time because their facility’s washing machine was in bad shape and in the brink of collapse. “We have to wash all blankets and towels for dogs and cats for hygiene purposes. Effectively the machine operates for six days a week, only resting on a Sunday,” he said.

“We have an average of 50 animals a week passing through the SPCA. We were looking at having to buy a new machine that would have cost R20 000. By getting this machine donated means we can utilise that money to purchase drugs and medical supplies for our clinic and surgery to keep the sterilization programme and the vaccination programme going and keep attending to sick and injured animals,” said Manager of the SPCA, Lisa Nyaya.

The SPCA’s fundraising efforts include a thrift shop on their Station Hill property where any used or new items, clothes, books etc donated can be sold to generate cash for the SPCA. Members of the public who have staff they’d like to donate can deliver these items to the SPCA. For more information, the SPCA can be contacted on 046 624 1919.

