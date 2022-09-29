SA Veterinary Association sounds rabies alert

GUY ROGERS

Amid a new flare-up of rabies in Nelson Mandela Bay, the SA Veterinary Association has emphasised the call for pet owners to get their animals vaccinated.

Veterinarian Dr Paul van der Merwe said on Tuesday on the eve of World Rabies Day on September 28 that the virus was endemic throughout SA.

“But dog rabies outbreaks are common in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and along the Free State-Lesotho border,” he said.

“It is estimated that this terrible virus kills at least one person every nine minutes around the world.

“More than 59,000 people die from rabies each year and about 95% of these deaths occur in Africa and Asia, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

“Across SA from 2021 until today [Tuesday], rabies has resulted in 29 confirmed human deaths and nine probable deaths.

“We are still seeing an increase in cases across Nelson Mandela Bay and are pleading with people to vaccinate their pets and to seek the appropriate medical attention timeously.”

Van der Merwe said the Global Alliance for Rabies Control was emphasising the theme of Rabies: One Health, Zero Deaths.

“Only through an inclusive approach of collaboration and participation in all related sectors can this lethal disease be eliminated.”

He said rabies was a zoonotic disease, which meant that people could be infected by an infected animal.

“The virus is shed in saliva and is spread mainly by the bite, scratch or lick of an infected animal.

“Rabies affects the brain and is fatal once a person or animal shows clinical signs.

“Animals infected by rabies show changes in behaviour and neurological symptoms.

“They may salivate, become paralysed, unable to swallow, continuously vocalise or become aggressive or non-responsive.

“If someone gets bitten by an animal and there is reason to suspect it may have rabies based on the animal’s behaviour and history, then one needs to wash the wound well with soap and running water for at least 10 minutes and immediately seek medical attention.

“Rabies preventive treatment will include a series of rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin injected into the wound if the skin has been cut or scratched.”

He said bite victims could still receive immunoglobulin up to seven days after initial treatment, though it should be administered immediately.

“Pet owners need to keep in mind that not only stray dogs can be infected with rabies, and that rabies can also be transmitted to unvaccinated household pets via saliva, not only a bite.

“It is critically important and a legal requirement that all pet owners have their dogs and cats vaccinated to protect both humans and animals against this disease.”

He said it was never too late to vaccinate.

“Let us unite with the rest of the world to prevent this terrible disease through one health and zero deaths, in the run-up to World Rabies Day and beyond.”

