Sunshine Coast Tourism wins District top honours

Sunshine Coast Tourism was named best performing local tourism organisation in the Sarah Baartman District at a Tourism Convention held at the Cape St Frances Resort on Tuesday, 27 September. Sunshine Coast was selected as the best from seven districts based on destination marketing performance, ensuring that marketing efforts are aimed outwardly and attracting visitors to Ndlambe.

The judging criteria for the award looks at the work done through newsletters, marketing of events and social media campaigns. Sunshine Coast Tourism Manager, Sandy Birch said the organisation also cross markets with other areas within the Sarah Baartman District that are linked to the Seven Wonders brand and it was a huge honour to receive this award.

“Marketing is a team effort and requires commitment. We are extremely fortunate to have a committed tourism team promoting our beautiful area, led by a passionate board and backed by a municipality who appreciate the value of tourism. Further afield, the Seven Wonders destination team and East Cape Parks and Tourism provide support and innovative opportunities for us to grow. We were proud to receive this award as part of the Sunshine Coast Tourism team,” she said.

The Sarah Baartman District supports local tourism organisations, which makes it possible for Sunshine Coast Tourism personnel to attend trade and consumer tourism shows, and provide opportunities to develop tourism products.

Recent projects completed by the organisation include professional rebranding of Sunshine Coast Tourism, development of brochures, websites, billboards and signage, and a selfie frame project. More projects are in the pipeline.

