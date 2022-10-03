WHARF STREET SEWER OPERATION: 3 and 4 OCTOBER 2022

This information from Ndlambe Municipality explains the work being done on the Wharf Street sewer rising main in Port Alfred (next to the NuWater Plant) on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 October 2022.

Ndlambe LM currently has a Contractor on site for Phase 2 Link Sanitation Services Upgrade Project: Portion 1 and the project involve Construction of a New Sewer Pump Station.

During the design phase all drawings for existing services were requested; however two sewer rising mains that pass through the footprint of the new pump station were not identified. To continue with the pump station, the two rising mains need to be relocated out of the new pump station’s footprint. Due to the environmentally sensitive nature of the works, a Detailed Methodology has been compiled ensuring all required precautions and protocols are followed.

On 3 October 2022

The Wharf Street sewer pump station will be isolated: Four honey sucker trucks will be on standby to remove sewerage from the sump and transport it to the WWTW.

At the new sewer pump station, a temporary sump will be excavated for storage of sewerage back flow emanating from the pipe when it is cut.

Once Wharf Street P/S is isolated, the first existing rising main will be cut, effluent in the pipe will be allowed to flow into the temporary sump and two additional honey sucker trucks will be on standby to suck out the sewerage backflow from the pipe.

Once all the sewage in the pipe has drained, the contractor will then make the necessary connections from the existing line to the relocated position.

Once all the work has been tested and approved the pumps at Wharf Street P/S will be turned back on.

On 4 October 2022:

The process as described for Wharf Street sewer pump station will be repeated at the Marina pump station: Honey sucker trucks will be on standby to remove sewage from the sump and transport it to the WWTW. Every precaution will be taken to ensure no sewage spillage occurs.

The estimated time frame for this process is expected to be three days.

