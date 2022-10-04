Move to contain new locust outbreak in Northern Cape

A new generation of locust swarms has been sighted in various towns of the Northern Cape, the department of agriculture, environmental affairs, rural development and land reform says.

The first brown locust outbreak this season is in Upington, Kliprand, Gamoep, Carnavon and Louriesfontein.

“The outbreak is as a result of warmer conditions and enough moisture still on the soil after recent rains” in the area, said the department.

“More outbreaks are expected in other districts as the weather becomes warmer and rain is expected in various parts of the province.”

Teams of locust controllers have been activated and dispatched to control the outbreak in affected areas and on nearby farms.

MEC Mase Manopole urged drivers to be cautious as the roads become slippery as hoppers (baby locusts) move from farms onto main roads.

The public and farmers can report any swarms in their areas to the department.

TimesLIVE

