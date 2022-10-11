Port Alfred police probe death of man (25)

Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man whose body was found in bushes near Bathurst Street, Port Alfred, last week.

South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said someone walking in the bushes near Bathurst Street in Port Alfred at around 11.30am on Friday 7 October stumbled across the man’s body and called the police.

The deceased was later identified as Siyabulela Pikoli (25), Nkohli said.

The police have opened an inquest docket to determine the cause of the man’s death.

