Celebrating city’s impressive organs

Glorious music reverberated in two of Makhanda’s beautiful old churches on Sunday 2 October. The fourth of five ‘Organ Crawls’ featured the Baptist Church (founded in 1820, the oldest in SA) and Christ Church (1876, 1881).

Some Ndlambe music lovers were there to hear about the history of the buildings and their organs’ impressive mechanics, but mostly to experience the capabilities of these very old instruments.

The last ‘Organ Crawl’ on Saturday 15 October features more grand architecture, stained-glass windows and music for the soul at the historic Methodist Commemoration Church and the Cathedral of St George and St Michael. Enquiries: jonathanhughes3@gmail.com

