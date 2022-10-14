Pineapple pulls the crowds

The 2022 Pineapple Run, themed ‘Smash the Pineapple’ on Saturday October 1 was a huge success, attracting runners from as far as Gqeberha (PE), East London and Makhanda. The 27km walkers stepped out from the Big Pineapple in Bathurst at 7am, followed by the runners 30 minutes later.

The 10km runners started at 8am at the Country Club, which provided a festive finish for everyone. With stamina put to the test, some of the faces at the finish suggested it was hearts and minds rather than fitness that got those bodies to the finishing point. But enthusiastic spectators and supporters made everyone feel like a champion.

The top three men all finished in under one hour forty minutes.

Representing Nedbank RC club Andile Motwana aged 25 stole the show for 27km by winning the race. Super fit Motwana took the first spot for overall men finishing in one hour twenty nine minutes and two seconds (1.29.02). Second was Zolani Mabongo representing Sibaleka Nani club (1:34.34) and third was Xolisa Ndlumbini (1:37.55). Ndlumbini was representing Vukani MS Club.

Christine Claasen (Nedbank) was first woman home (2:05.38). The 58-year-old proved that age is just a number. Cassandra Maclachlan (27) took second in 2:17.05. Third was Cindy Marais (2:18.57).

Other top three results in the 27km were:

Men 40-49: Xolisa Ndlambini, Mila Pasiya, George Ntshiliza.

Women 40-49: Cindy Marais, Terri-Lynn Penney, Nkhathallen Khiba.

Men 50-59: Mutekile Rasmeni, Henry Pienaar, Mario Hockly.

Women 50-59: Christine Claasen, Doris Gerber, Suzette Victor.

Men’s 60 -69: Koos Olivier, Jan Van Eeden, Zwelethemba Yaka.

Women 60-69: Aletta Joubert, Theresa Lilis, Linda Bekker.

Men 70-plus: Eddie Eads.

Kowie Striders dominated in the men’s 10km race. First home was Sinethemba Jilingisi (33:38) followed by Thandolwetu Matsalo and Xabisa Mazantsi.

Women’s top three 10km finishers were Kayla Nell of Charlo AC (42:00.20), Jene Banfield and Kowie Striders’ Akhanya Ngesi.

