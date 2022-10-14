‘Tertiary institutions need to equip future generations with coping skills’

Covid-19’s hard lessons require higher education institutions to focus less on training graduates. Instead, they should equip them to navigate an uncertain future.

This is the view of Rhodes University vice-chancellor Sizwe Mabizela, speaking to the institution’s alumni network in Durban.

“We must equip them with skills which would enable them to cope and thrive in circumstances of uncertainty and change,” he said.

Since its establishment 118 years ago, this is what the university has sought to inculcate in its students — “producing graduates who are flexible and adaptable, and imaginative problem solvers”.

Plans are being mooted to review the Rhodes’ strategic institutional plan to reinforce and consolidate its position of knowledge.

“Early this year we initiated a process of reflection and reimagining to continue with the review of our institutional development plan. This was with the view of crafting a bold and ambitious vision of how to continue strategically as a learning research-intensive university,” said Mabizela.