G2C Schools Challenge

Reduced entry fee for scholars

This is the third year that Makana Residents Association has organised the G2C in partnership with BUCO. The mountain bike event on Sunday 6 November has two race distances: 58km and 75km.

Older high school children are encouraged to enter the shorter distance event. The 58km event is open to boys and girls who are at least 15 by 31 December 2022.

The entry fee for scholars is R150 (adults payR320). Individual entries online at https://www.grahamstown2sea.co.za

If your school has a group of learners who are keen, please contact MRA chairperson Sally Price-Smith to discuss options and logistics.

This year G2C will form part of a Grahamstown sporting festival and Saturday 5 November will see the return of the Oldenburgia trail runs.

Get out and Run will be hosting 3km, 8km, 15km and 30km trail run distances. The 3km and 8km events are suitable for scholars and any scholar entering an Oldenburgia and G2C event is eligible for a special prize.

Oldenburgia entries here: https://getoutandrunec.wordpress.com/oldenburgia

The start and finish of the trail runs is at PJ Olivier high school where there will be an all-day market,

Teachers and businesses, information about the Corporate Team Challenge at 2pm on Saturday 5 November in aid of LIV (Makana) to follow.

The BUCO G2C mountain bike race will take place on Sunday 6 November 2022. The race distances are 75km and 58km, with a 58km event for e-bikes. Grahamstown to Sea MTB is a Cycling South Africa (CSA) sanctioned event and will be run according to CSA rules. Enter online at www.grahamstown2sea.co.za – online entries close midnight on Wednesday 2 November.

Share this: Tweet



