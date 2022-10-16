Pedalling for a purpose

When cyclists pedal off from Makhanda for the 9th BUCO G2C (Grahamstown to Sea) mountain bike race on 6 November 2022, their effort will be worth even more than a personal best or a medal. The Port Alfred SPCA will receive 25% of final proceeds from the event and the Makana Residents Association, who are also the race organisers, is the other beneficiary.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to be part of the event and earn funds for SPCA,” Margie Thomas of the Port Alfred SPCA said. “The 2021 donation went to the repair of the roof and fencing on one kennel block and the repair of perimeter fencing which is always costly. We look forward to the 2022 G2C race as it always proves to be a well spent few hours.”

Sally Price-Smith, MRA chairperson, said events such as the G2C bring revenue to Makhanda and Port Alfred because they attract many out of town visitors.

“By adding the Oldenburgia Trail Runs on Saturday 5 November, we hope to initiate a sporting weekend with a “festival” vibe,” Price-Smith said. “Of course there is also Saturday Parkrun at the Botanical Gardens, so plenty for active visitors and families to enjoy on that weekend.”

Besides its value as a community event, funds raised from the BUCO G2C will enable MRA to continue as an organisation, assisting with our administration costs such as website maintenance, accounting, oversight activities and communications with members, government agencies and other civil society groups.

Funds raised from the G2C may contribute to the success of specific projects such as the camera/security fund or legal fund, Price-Smith said.

The BUCO G2C mountain bike race will take place on Sunday 6 November 2022. The race distances are 75km and 58km, with a 58km event for e-bikes. Grahamstown to Sea MTB is a Cycling South Africa (CSA) sanctioned event and will be run according to CSA rules. Enter online at www.grahamstown2sea.co.za – online entries close midnight on Wednesday 2 November.

