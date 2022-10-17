Water outages continue as dispute drags on

As water outages persist across the town, Ndlambe Municipality has urged Port Alfred residents who are getting water to use it sparingly. Ndlambe is continuing to engage with a contractor, resonsible for delivering a significant proportion of the town’s requirement, who suspended their services at the beginning of the month.

In a statement issued on Monday 17 October, the municipality confirmed that most parts of Port Alfred are experiencing poor or no water supply, especially high-lying areas.

“This is as a result of the contractor (QFS) that is appointed for the construction and operation of the reverse osmosis (RO) plant suspending their operations,” Ndlambe said through spokesperson Cecil Mbolekwa.

“This suspension is a result of the dispute between Ndlambe Municipality and QFS which is based on the contractual agreement signed by both parties.

“The suspension came into effect as from 1 October 2022. While this service continues to be suspended, the effect is that most of the areas in Port Alfred are without water. The municipality is engaging with the contractor to resolve these issues and residents are urged to use water sparingly to ensure that most areas have access to this important resource.”

