One escaped prisoner nabbed – 6 to go

Five convicted rhino poachers who escaped from Waainek Correctional facility in Makhanda in the early hours of Tuesday 18 October were simply delaying the inevitable, said senior prosecutor Buks Coetzee. The five were awaiting sentencing in the Makhanda High Court following their conviction on charges of conspiracy to poach rhinos. They were among seven inmates awaiting sentencing who escaped from the facility which is on the west side of Makhanda, close to the N2. One of the seven escapees has been arrested.

South African Police Service spokesperson Majola Nkohli said on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 at about 4am, the officer arrived for standby duties to visit prison when she saw lights that were on in one of the units.

“It was discovered that seven prisoners escaped through a window.”

Nkohli said the circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has implemented a 72-hour activation plan following the incident. Police opened a case of Escaping from Lawful Custody for further investigation. The escaped prisoners were Luvuyo September, a South African citizen, who was detained for charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery and Bennet Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean national, who was detained for housebreaking and theft and attempted murder, along with the following five men who were convicted in the Makhanda High Court on 30 September 2022 on charges of conspiracy to poach rhinos. Francis Chitiyo; Trymore Chauke; Simba Masinge; Nhamo Muyambo and Abraham Moyane. They are all Zimbabwean nationals. They were scheduled for sentencing on 4 November.

The five poachers were arrested on the N2 near Makhanda in July 2018 together with Misheck Chauke, who has not been identified as one of the escapees. The six convicted poachers had been in custody since then. The case was precedent setting in that it was the first from arrest to conviction for conspiracy to poach rhinos, and the first case in the Eastern Cape to test evidence without there being a dead rhino or a rhino horn. A similar conviction (conspiracy to poach rhinos) in the Gqeberha High Court two weeks earlier was reached through admission of guilt.

These convictions were achieved through meticulously detailed evidence that included to-the-minute analysis of cellphone records. Economic and tourism MEC Mlungisi Mvoko hailed the verdict as a victory for the sector. “It sends a strong message to prospective poachers that there are dire consequences to poaching in the Eastern Cape,” he said afterwards.

Prosecutor Buks Coetzee, commenting on the poachers’ escape, said, “Look, I am very disappointed in the fact that it is possible to escape from prison. It leaves a bad taste in the mouth that prisoners can escape who are convicted of serious crimes that attract long-term sentences.

“We don’t know what arrangements they are able to make to hide out within South Africa, but they hopefully they will not be allowed to cross the border.”

Asked if he felt this was a blow to the recent victory for the sector, Coetzee said, “No, this is just a setback. They have been convicted and it’s just a matter of time before they are caught and sentenced.

“I have every confidence in the ability of the South African Police Service to track them down and rearrest them,” Coetzee said.

In an update on Wednesday, SAPS Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said one of the escapees had been arrested. He did not confirm which of the seven, however.

Police warned the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached; instead, the police must be contacted.

“We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them,” Nkohli said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these criminals was urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Glen Peter on 082 301 9427 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

How the story unfolded

For Makhanda, the escape of seven prisoners from Waainek Correctional Services in the early hours of Tuesday 18 October unfolded on community WhatsApp groups across the town. Soon after sunrise, residents shared voicenotes and messages saying that 20 inmates had escaped. Later the number was confirmed to be seven. Group members reported hearing the prison alarm sounding and police and security personnel everywhere. Police had stopped a group of cyclists out on an early morning ride, telling them about the escape and warning them to be careful.

Later, locals reported helicopters and roadblocks around Makhanda and Port Alfred – part of the 72-hour activation plan announced by SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene hours later. Later on Tuesday there were (as yet) unconfirmed reports of at least one of the escapees having been arrested.

