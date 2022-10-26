Rental dispute sees Port Alfred Post Office temporarily closed

A disagreement over rent has seen the doors of the post office in Port Alfred closed for the past few weeks; however, the South African Post Office (SAPO) is working around the clock to re-open the branch as soon as possible.

SAPO spokesperson, Johan Kruger, told Talk of the Town, “There is a rental dispute, but the SA Post Office has engaged the landlord to re-open the Port Alfred Post Office.”

Kruger told TOTT , “The Post Office is working to reopen the branch as soon as possible, but cannot commit to a date at this stage.”

In the interim, Kruger said customers expecting mail could collect it from the sorting depot in Bathurst Street, Port Alfred. “Mail is being processed at the depot in Bathurst Street and customers can collect it from [there].”

Kruger said where there was a phone number available, the sorting depot was also calling clients to collect their items.

For the collection of grants, Kruger advised the public to withdraw their money from supermarkets or any ATM. “Sassa beneficiaries can withdraw their grant at any supermarket without paying a commission – they receive their grant in full. They can also withdraw their grant at any ATM, in which case the bank will charge a small withdrawal charge,” he advised.

