Family’s plea after Bathurst murder

The family of a young Bathurst man who was murdered this week are praying his alleged killer stays behind bars, as residents speak out about a spate of crime in the peaceful village. Residents joined the family at the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Thursday October 27 for the appearance of two men charged with murdering Samkele Dobo, 26. Dobo worked as a car guard in the village.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed the arrest of Matt Van Zyl, 32, and Ryno Denston, 30. “Police can confirm the arrest of two men for [allegedly] killing a 26-year-old man in Bathurst on Monday 24/10,” he said.

Nkohli said it was alleged that Van Zyl and Denston attacked and fatally stabbed Samkele Dobo on the road to Southwell*, near Bathurst, around 5pm on Monday 24 October.

“Two men, travelling in a bakkie, stopped a truck that was travelling [on the Southwell road] and informed him there was a passenger in his truck whom they wanted to kill,” Nkohli said. “It is further [alleged that] one of the men fired two shots towards a passenger, Dobo, but missed. It is alleged that as Dobo was attempting to flee, he was attacked and stabbed. He was declared dead at the scene,” he said.

Nkohli confirmed that a preliminary investigation had led to the arrest of Van Zyl and Denston who briefly appeared in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s court on Thursday, October 27. The two suspects were remanded in custody until their bail application scheduled for Thursday, November 3.

Speaking on behalf of Dobo’s devastated family outside the court on Thursday, Samkele’s grandfather, Lennox Dobo, said, “We are very heartbroken because no one could have seen such a tragedy happening. Standing here we are devastated and we don’t even have the means for the burial of our son,” he said.

The family, who heard about Samkele’s death on Tuesday morning, are also hoping that the suspects will get no bail and will remain in prison for a long time.

Assault charges

Among the Bathurst residents at the court on Thursday was Lesley Pook, 80. Five days before Samkele’s murder, Pook was attacked while walking to the shop. Van Zyl was arrested in connection with the October 18 incident. He was released on warning after his first appearance on assault charges.

The elderly man said he was left with injuries on his head, neck, shoulder, elbow and wrist after being grabbed and pushed to the ground.

Bathurst’s Community Policing Forum treasurer, Shane Steenkamp said residents were sick and tired of the increasing crime in their area and were working with the relevant authorities to try and get it sorted out.

“Between housebreakings, violent crime, drug use and drug sales, crime has been on the increase for a long time,” said Steenkamp.

Steenkamp said thanks to short sentences, the community was exposed to repeat offenders.

“We are addressing this at different levels at the moment to try and get it sorted out and today is pretty much the pinnacle,” Steenkamp said. “It’s very tragic that a life was lost, very tragic that a family has been destroyed. All of us are here because we want justice to be carried forward.”

Steenkamp said the CPF believes that the drug trade is behind much of the crime in the otherwise peaceful village.

“Bathurst is sick and tired of the crime, we’re sick and tired of the drug addictions, the drug sales and we want to make a stand and we’re working in conjunction with the cops and with the courts to try to get it sorted out,” he said.

According to the official crime statistics from the South African Police Service for April to June 2022, the biggest crime risk in terms of frequency for Bathurst residents is having your home burgled. There were 24 burglary cases opened at the Bathurst Police Station during that period.

Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and common assault are the next highest category (18 and 16 cases in the first quarter respectively).

The same period in 2022 saw 25 drug related crimes in Port Alfred; however, drug related crimes reported at Bathurst Police Station went from nine during this period five years ago, to zero this year.

The Bathurst community is assisting the Dobo family to raise funds for the burial. Donations can be made in cash at the following shops in bathurst; The Bathurst Arms, The Pig and Whistle and at That Coffee Place. For more details, CPF member Chris Johnson can be contacted on 072-753-6488.

*An earlier version said Southwell Road. This was changed to: road to Southwell, near Bathurst, to avoid confusion with Southwell Road in Port Alfred.

