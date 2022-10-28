Step out with your best friend this Sunday!

The Port Alfred and Ndlambe SPCA needs serious support and so Rotary Kenton have put their shoulders to the wheel, organising a morning of appropriately furry fun on the beach.

The SPCA’s admin manager Forbes Coutts sets out the SPCA facts and figures alongside here to help you understand exactly why they need our support.

But all you need to think about for now is getting yourself to Ndlambe’s canine event of the year.

Whether it’s for a short stroll or a serious ‘stap’, treat your best friend to a walk at Middle Beach, Kenton, this Sunday – and help solve a very big problem while you’re about it!

Rotarians Roger and Bridget McCarthew are the brains (and hearts) behind ‘Walk for Wags’ – a walkathon at Kenton’s Middle Beach. It’s organised, but informal.

“We’ll have a gazebo up starting from the end of the parking lot,” said Roger. “You can arrive any time between 9am and 11am and we’ll be there.”

How far is the walk?

“You can choose,” Roger said. “It’s about 1.2km from the Middle Beach parking lot to the Kariega River and you can turn there (or anywhere before that).”

If you’re hardcore, you can make up a route of up to 10km by going upriver along the bank and/or crossing at the bridge.

It’s not a race, and your “medal” is knowing that the R50 you pay to be part of the walkathon will go towards keeping the SPCA open.

The idea flowed naturally from the fact that there is a regular crowd of residents and their dogs who appear on the beach any time from 5am onwards.

“That includes a good six or seven dogs that wait on the water’s edge for their wave-warrior people.”

On the practical side, you can pay by EFT or snapscan on Sunday morning or before (see the code on the ad alongside here).

For the four-legged walkers there will be water, a biscuit or two and – yes – a poo pick-up bag so you leave the beach pretty much how you found it.

Do bring a leash and unless you are 100% sure your dog is fine with other dogs and people, keep them on that leash.

Sunday’s weather prediction (weathersa) is a very comfortable temperature range of 15C-23C and mostly clear.

