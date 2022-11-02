Alexandria police seek missing family

Alexandria police are appealing for the public to assist in finding a mother and her two young children who went missing on Friday 28 October 2022. The family of Desire Amelia Hayes (42) and her two children Melvin Adamson (3) and Amelia Adamson (8 months) have reported them missing.

According to the police statement, Hayes and her children were last seen leaving the Alexandria house of her in-laws on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. The police said on the day of their disappearance, Hayes, who is slight in build, was wearing a pair of khaki trousers and a floral shirt.

Melvin was wearing a pair of lace-up velskoen shoes and a pair of khaki trousers. Amelia was wearing a babygrow.

In a media statement, the Office of the Provincial Commissioner said a preliminary investigation had been conducted with no success.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing family is requested to contact Captain de Vos on 071 606 7283 or 046 653 0095 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.

