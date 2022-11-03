African Penguins flag state of environment

Two Ocean Aquarium Foundation representative Dr Judy Mann spoke to residents of Settlers Park Retirement VIllage on threats faced by African Penguins on African Penguin Awareness Day recently. The awareness day is held on the second Saturday of October.

Mann cited natural and human factors as threats to African Penguins. She said the African Penguin has seen a 99% decline in its population since the beginning of the 20th century, from over a million breeding pairs to less than 15 000. The current population is made up of 30 000 birds and their numbers are steadily decreasing. She told an attentive audience at Setters Park resident that at this rate of decline it is estimated that the African Penguin will be functionally extinct in the wild by 2030.

She cited seafood as the major contributor to the decline of African Penguin.

“Food scarcity is the primary driver of the decline. Seafood demand by humans is constantly increasing and the seafood industry competes with the African penguin for food, especially sardines and anchovies. Anchovy is mainly used for fishmeal for domestic livestock such as chicken and pigs. The sardine is a source of proteins for many homes in South Africa,” she said.

Climate change was another contributor.

“Seawater temperature changes caused by climate change are suspected to have caused both the sardine and anchovy stocks to shift eastwards during the breeding season of the African penguin. This means that food is far away from nesting birds,” she said.

Mann went on to mention that two largest oil spills in South Africa, Apollo Sea in 1994 and Treasure in 2000, collectively killed 30 000 African Penguin populations despite successful rehabilitation efforts.

Speaking about natural threats faced by African Penguins she said: “Cape Fur Seals (Arctocephalus pusillus) compete with penguins for food and displace them from breeding sites, imposing significant mortality at some colonies. Kelp gulls (Larus dominicanus) scavenge unguarded eggs and small chicks. Feral cats and dogs are a problem on mainland colonies.”

She added that common bird diseases such as aspergillosis, avian malaria, avian influenza and avian cholera are a potential threat. Severe storms due to climate change can have a negative impact on nesting sites as well.

Mann said eating sustainably would be a first step in the right direction.

“By reducing the consumption of meat, we reduce the amount of seafood caught for fishmeal, keeping anchovies in the sea for penguins to eat. Choose sustainably harvested seafood. Consult the SASSI list and look out for the blue MSC label on seafood products to make wise choices,” she said.

She further advised the management of Marine Protected Areas be supported and carbon footprint be reduced which will ultimately have a positive impact on climate change.

Share this: Tweet



