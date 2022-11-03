Bathurst murder bail application postponed

The bail application of three men accused of the murder of Bathurst resident Samkele Dobo, has been postponed for further investigation. Ryno Blokkies Denston, Melikhaya Ngingo and Matt Van Zyl appeared in the District Court in Port Alfred on Thursday 3 November 2022.

Denston and Ngingo were represented by Legal Aid attorneys. Van Zyl is represented by East London advocate Henry van Breda.

In his statement after the incident last week, Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said it was alleged that the suspects had attacked and fatally stabbed Samkele Dobo on the road to Southwell, near Bathurst, around 5pm on Monday 24 October.

Nkohli said this was the allegation: “Two men, travelling in a bakkie, stopped a truck that was travelling [on the Southwell road] and informed him there was a passenger in his truck whom they wanted to kill. It is further [alleged that] one of the men fired two shots towards a passenger, Dobo, but missed. It is alleged that as Dobo was attempting to flee, he was attacked and stabbed. He was declared dead at the scene,” Nkohli said.

Dobo worked as a car guard in Bathurst.

Van Zyl and Denston appeared in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, October 27. Ngingo was subsequently arrested and today, all three suspects appeared.

They were remanded in custody for their bail application which has been postponed to Monday, November 14.

