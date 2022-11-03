SASSA grant recipients advised to collect money at retailers and ATMS due to system glitches at Post Office outlets today

SASSA social grants recipients using the SASSA gold cards are advised to collect their monies at retailers and ATMs, as over the counter withdrawals at Post Office outlets are affected by systems glitches.

Withdrawals of social grants can be made at any retail outlets nationwide that provides the cashback functionality which includes Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay and Boxer.

SASSA grants recipients can also use the SASSA gold cards to make purchases at any place that accepts bank card transactions as the SASSA gold cards function fully within the national payments system similarly to any other bank card.

The system glitch within Post Office outlets also affects all Postbank customers wishing to make over the counter transactions that include deposits and withdrawals.

“We apologise to our SASSA social grants beneficiaries and Postbank customers for the inconvenience caused as we take every service interruption seriously. Our IT teams have been tasked to resolve the technical challenges affecting the over the counter branch transactions as a matter of urgency.

All customers are advised to utilize retailers and ATMs as alternatives while we are working on retaining full services availability within Post Office branches”, says Postbank Interim CEO Lucas Ndala.

We reassure all our customers and stakeholders that their overall experience of Postbank and the services we offer remain our top priority. Postbank will send out a notification once the matter is resolved.

“SASSA uses a fully functional bank card that is compatible with all access points within the National Payment System, thereby limiting the impact on clients when the system of one bank, merchant or pay point is down.

We will continue to diversify these channels as much as possible to reduce the reliance on any one particular access point as we continue to pay the right social grant, to the right person, at the right time and place”, says Acting SASSA CEO-Abraham Mahlangu

ISSUED BY SASSA

