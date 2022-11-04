Your G2C photo-(at the)-finish!

As your official G2C Media Sponsor, Talk of the Town will be taking photos at the finish of the G2C cycle race this Sunday. Look out for us on the finish line in our (new!) black golf shirts, or head over to the TOTT gazebo for a group photo with your G2C “team”. Whether it’s a photo finish, or “Photo? I’m finished!” – you’re a G2C hero and we’ve got you covered.

Here is some useful info for supporters:

Directions and info for the Country Club finish of the G2C this Sunday. The gate at the river (French street) will be closed and there is only one entrance to the Country Club for parking: please enter through Atherstone Road only. Follow the link and save it for Race day. https://goo.gl/maps/nSPeNURjNbWZyytp9

At the G-end of the race, there are staggered starting times: 7.30am (75km), 7.45am (58km) and 8.30am (e-bikes). That means the men’s winners of all three categories will likely come in more or less at the same time (around 9.50am) with the first of the top three women around 30 minutes later (around 10.20am).

Enjoy the ride – see you at the finish!

