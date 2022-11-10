Walkers brave rain for cancer awareness

On the basis that prevention is better than cure, cancer survivors, health workers, community members and Ndlambe Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso braved the cold weather recently for a Breast Cancer Health Walk.

Wearing T-shirts branded ‘We are in war with a silent killer’, participants met at the Nomzamo Senior Secondary to register for a walk in the rain to Titi Jonas. There, cancer survivors Titi Vunyelwa and Nozuko Mbeda said they were living testimony that cancer could be beaten with a positive mindset.

Luthando Nyoka lightened up the mood with an aerobics workout that young and old sweating. Guest speaker, Ndlambe Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso, said, “Today I want to say you are the solution to other people. You are the living testimony that cancer can be beaten and God is using you to strengthen others.”

Ncamiso urged communities not to call people by the diseases they had survived, saying they did not invite them. She applauded the cancer survivors for organising the much needed awareness event and asked those attending to share the message about self care and healthy lifestyles.

Another guest speaker was professional nurse Vanessa Abrams who emphasised that knowing one’s body is the first step in the right direction.

“It is important to examine your breasts regularly to ensure that you can pick up any changes,” Abrams said. “It is recommended that you examine your breasts once a month. If you still have your periods, the best time to perform a BSE is usually the week after your period ends,” she said.

Changes in the way breasts look or feel, such as thickening, or prominent fullness that is different from the surrounding tissue, are what you should be looking out for, Abrams said. During the examination, one is looking for a hard lump or knot in the breasts or underarm, she said.

Organiser Phumezwa Maneli thanked sponsors Nemato Spar, Rosehill Spar, Pick n Pay, Buco, Kowie Tobacco and Water Bar, as well as Dambuza Primary School for entertaining the audience and Nomzamo Secondary School for providing the start venue.

