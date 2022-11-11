Probe into Makhanda court escape bid

Police are investigating a case of escape from lawful custody after two awaiting inmates attempted to escape from the magistrate’s court in Makhanda on Monday 7 November 2022 and an investigation is under way into the allegation that a police officer fired a shot inside the court building while pursuing the inmates.

South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said on Monday, 7 November 2022 around midday, two awaiting trial inmates attempted to escape from the court building.

However, he said, “Swift police action resulted to the re-arrest of the inmates.”

Talk of the Town was alerted to the incident by a member of the public, who said they saw people running down the passage of the court complex and heard gunshots.

Nkohli said, “During the incident, it is alleged that one of the members fired a shot, and the matter is under investigation. No person was injured during the attempted escape. Circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.”

