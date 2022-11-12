Makana official survives Joza shooting

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a Makana municipal official was shot and wounded in Nompomdo Street, Joza (Makhanda) on Wednesday evening .

South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 around 9.55pm, a complainant alleged that he was about to get into his vehicle when someone called his name.

“He further said that he turned so as to have a look at the person who was calling, he immediately saw a person with a firearm in his hand, and started running, and shots were fired. A victim sustained gunshot wounds in the lower body, but he managed to flee from his alleged attacker,” Nkohli said.

The victim was later rushed to hospital.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Share this: Tweet



