Police probe Alexandria murder

Alexandria police are seeking the public’s assistance in solving a murder case which occurred on Wednesday evening.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 at about 22:30, three unknown armed men gained entry into a house in Strelitzia Street, Wentzel Park, Alexandria by forcing open the door.

Police spokseperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the 61-year-old homeowner, a double amputee, was lying in bed, and his son with two friends were chatting in the lounge.

“The occupants in the lounge were held at gunpoint, while the other suspect proceeded to the bedroom, where the elderly man was sleeping,” Nkohli said.

“It is further alleged that three gunshots were heard, and the three suspects fled the scene on foot. The homeowner, Lungile Irvin Qandana, sustained three gunshot wounds in the upper body, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Peters on 046 653 0095. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Share this: Tweet



