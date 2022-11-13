Rugby feast for Station Hill fans

It was a day of speed, power and straight-up gees as 10 clubs vied to clinch the Kowie 10s Tournament title in the Kowie 10s Tournament at Station Hill in Port Alfred. Brumbies were declared winners, with Easterns runners up in the inaugural Makana-Ndlambe event hosted by the South Eastern District Rugby Union (Sedru).

The clubs participated in two groups of five, with no fewer than 20 round robin games in total. The climax of the day were two hard-fought semi finals.

In Group A, Makana powerhouse Brumbies took on Ndlambe based Trying Stars. Brumbies won 14-5. In Group B, Eastern (Makana) edged Klipfontein( Ndlambe) by 12-10.

But with Brumbies and Eastern set for the final, poor light saw the results decided by three drop goals each and Brumbies took the win.

The 10s tournament was part of Sedru’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

It was also to strengthen the links between Makana and Ndlambe rugby clubs and and celebrate the fact that Makana and Ndlambe Municipalities are within the Sedru district, said Sedru chairperson Deon Hilpert. Partnering with Sedru to ensure the event’s success were the Department of Sport. Arts and Culture, Ndlambe Municipality and the Eastern Province Rugby Union.

“We are planning to host this in Ndlambe on an annual basis and to grow it into one of the biggest 10s tournaments in the country,” Hilpert told Talk of the Town.

“Sedru is the cradle of black rugby with four clubs over 100 years old and Port Alfred is a preferred holiday destination on the Sunshine Coast.

“With support from our partners of yesterday’s event and our passionate supporters we can realise the dream of having our region as a preferred sports tourism destination,” said Hilpert.

“The Executive wish to thank our Clubs and Supporters, Department of Sport Recreation Arts and Culture, Eastern Province Rugby Union, our Local Organising Committee, The Ndlambe Rugby Structure and Ndlambe Municipality for a wonderful event,” Hilpert said.

Hilpert also thanked the five referees who did duty – Lunga Hlangana, Zukile Pikoli, Nqaba Lamani, Anele Gacula and Donovan Thomas.

