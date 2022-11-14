Makhanda prison break: wrong man arrested

Five convicts still on the run

Police have confirmed that a person who was involved in an accident in Bloemfontein on the day seven prisoners escaped from the Waainek Correctional Facility in Makhanda was not Bennet Kwarrie as initially reported. This means five men are still at large after the 18 October prison break.

Five of six poachers, along with two other inmates escaped from Waainek Correctional Facility in the early hours of Tuesday 18 October. Francis Chitiyo, Trymore Chauke, Simba Masinge , Nhamo Muyambo, and Abraham Moyane and Misheck Chauke were convicted for conspiracy to poach rhinos in the Makhanda High Court on 30 September 2022. They were due to be sentenced on Friday 4 November. Five of them escaped from the Waainek correctional facility in Makhanda in the early hours of 18 October, together with two other prisoners. Misheck Chauke, was not named as one of the escapees.

With the five poachers were Luvuyo September, detained for charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery; and Bennet Kwarrie, detained for housebreaking and theft and attempted murder.

Hours after the escape, it was reported that Kwarrie had been arrested after being injured in an accident in the Free State. However, police have confirmed that his was another man and not Kwarrie.

Masinge was arrested in bush east of Joza, Makhanda, close to the N2, a day later. Trymore Chauke broke cover by asking for food from people in Seven Fountains around 6.30pm on Sunday 23 October and was quickly rearrested.

“Police can confirm that a person who was involved in an accident in Bloemfontein on the day of the prison break, was not Bennet Kwarrie as initially reported,” South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said.

“A task team comprising of Correctional Service and SAPS members are working around to clock to ensure the re-arrest of the five fugitives.”

Still at large are Francis Chitiyo, Nhamo Muyambo, and Abraham Moyane (from the Chitiyo gang), Luvuyo September, the only South African among the seven, and Bennet Kwarrie.

Police have urged community members to continue to alert them to any suspicious or unknown people in their neighbourhoods so the escapees can all be rearrested and returned to custody.

Share this: Tweet



