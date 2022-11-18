Bathurst murder accused bail postponed

The formal bail application of three men accused of the murder of Bathurst resident, Samkele Dobo, has been postponed to Thursday, 24 November.

The three accused, Ryno Blokkies Denston, Melikhaya Ngingo and Matt Van Zyl appeared briefly in the District Court in Port Alfred on Thursday 17 November 2022 and were remanded in custody for their bail application which has been further postponed to November 24.

This is the second postponement of their bail application, following their brief first appearance on Thursday October 27.

